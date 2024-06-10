Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 11,976,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 65,782,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

Several research analysts have commented on MARA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 5.46.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

