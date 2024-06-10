Mark Asset Management LP Acquires 14,921 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mark Asset Management LP grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1,786.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 1.6% of Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ASML traded up $11.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,039.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,902. The stock has a market cap of $410.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $939.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $872.85.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.