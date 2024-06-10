Mark Asset Management LP Lowers Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Mark Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the third quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 831,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of BATRA stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.15. 26,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,463. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

