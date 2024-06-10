Mark Asset Management LP Raises Stock Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Mark Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the period. ARM makes up 0.6% of Mark Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in ARM were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,194,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at $152,896,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth $143,092,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $57,004,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARM stock traded up 3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 140.08. 7,212,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,173,698. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is 101.44. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of 46.50 and a 52-week high of 164.00.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. ARM’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 93.48.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

