Mark Asset Management LP Sells 504 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mark Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Zscaler comprises 3.2% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mark Asset Management LP owned 0.08% of Zscaler worth $24,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zscaler by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zscaler Trading Up 1.8 %
Zscaler stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.24. 2,135,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,189. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.21. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of -354.88 and a beta of 0.85.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
