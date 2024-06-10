Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $553.38. 52,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,272. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $589.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MLM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.