Maxim Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Generation Income Properties Stock Down 4.5 %

GIPR opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89.

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. Generation Income Properties’s payout ratio is currently -17.90%.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

