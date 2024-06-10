Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC lowered its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,283 shares during the quarter. Mercury Systems comprises 3.5% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Mercury Systems worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $174,518,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 25.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,749,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,905 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 118.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 870,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,303,000 after purchasing an additional 472,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,615,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,296,000 after purchasing an additional 429,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 65,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,757. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

