Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,335 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.3% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 11,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 83,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $7.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $500.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,084,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,868,518. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $480.52 and a 200-day moving average of $437.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.33 and a 52 week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,397 shares of company stock worth $282,152,645. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

