Metals One (LON:MET1) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 679884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.88.
In other Metals One news, insider Alastair Clayton bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,406.15). 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.
