Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Shares of Methanex stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,787. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. Methanex has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $589,459,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,109,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Methanex by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,557,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,043,000 after acquiring an additional 599,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,745,000 after purchasing an additional 425,104 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,396,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,868,000 after purchasing an additional 346,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

