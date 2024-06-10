MetisDAO (METIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.77 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $371.27 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $65.29 or 0.00093388 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010354 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,987.36 or 1.00104109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012290 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 65.82053489 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $6,529,499.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

