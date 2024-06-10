MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 73,028 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 2,087.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,028 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.57% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,651,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 107.5% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after buying an additional 30,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.07. The company had a trading volume of 251,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,728. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.59.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

