MGO One Seven LLC Has $11.89 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.7% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $464.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,664,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,347,426. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $465.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.08.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

