MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 2,609.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 549,280 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 1.05% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.4% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock remained flat at $7.01 during trading on Monday. 329,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,269. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $382.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative net margin of 54.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACRE. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.