MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 3,547 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $28,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 926.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.77. 2,705,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,967. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.63 and a 200 day moving average of $187.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.45 and a 1-year high of $207.23.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

