MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 751,895 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 4,525.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 751,895 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

RITM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.09. 1,412,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.80. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

RITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.32.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

