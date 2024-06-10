MGO One Seven LLC Sells 6,240 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,167,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $43.64. 3,013,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,673,367. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.90. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.08.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

