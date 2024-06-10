MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Shares Gap Down to $30.01

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.01, but opened at $29.23. MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 29,134 shares.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 3.21.

About MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

at bmo, banking is our personal commitment to helping people at every stage of their financial lives. the truth is, people’s needs change: so we change too. but we never change who we are. which means we’ll never waiver from providing our customers the best possible banking experience in the industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.