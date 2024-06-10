Mill Road Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 282.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,005 shares during the quarter. Accel Entertainment comprises approximately 1.4% of Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mill Road Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Accel Entertainment worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 974.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 883,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,862 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 27,218 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $854.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 36.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $1,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,269,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $1,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,269,235 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $114,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,495,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,625,048.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,839. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.