Mirada (LON:MIRA) Trading Down 48.3%

Mirada Plc (LON:MIRA – Get Free Report) traded down 48.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 10,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 3,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Mirada Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £138,105.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.30.

Mirada Company Profile

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV and broadcast markets in Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Americas. The company's products include Iris ecosystem that offers a platform for front and back-end application; UX Evolver, a back-end tool; Iris OTT, a platform that delivers content to viewers; Iris AMS, an assets workflow manager; and editorial services to transform their catalogue into opportunities.

