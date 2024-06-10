Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.45

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 14500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.
Mirasol Resources Trading Down 6.5 %
The firm has a market cap of C$29.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 6.76.
About Mirasol Resources
Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.
