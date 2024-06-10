Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Trading Down 4%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 15,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 190,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.72 million, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 27,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $335,371.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 27,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $335,371.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 231,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $2,735,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,916,983 shares in the company, valued at $93,657,908.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 526,621 shares of company stock worth $6,177,782. 41.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the first quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

