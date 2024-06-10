Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Stake Lifted by Mill Road Capital Management LLC

Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,514,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Mistras Group accounts for about 5.1% of Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 389,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 292,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 45,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,439. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $256.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $184.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other Mistras Group news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 341,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,878.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

