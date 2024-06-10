Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Buys 4,592 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,629,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,799,680. The company has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

