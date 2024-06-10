Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lessened its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. owned 0.10% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

NYSEARCA FEZ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,803. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

