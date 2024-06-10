Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Makes New $378,000 Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.69. 291,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,229. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $111.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.58.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

