Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Makes New Investment in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. owned about 0.09% of Crescent Capital BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCAP. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 703,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $240,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. 49.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCAP traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $19.01. 252,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,647. The firm has a market cap of $704.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

CCAP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

