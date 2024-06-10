Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,909,524,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,995.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $535,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,045 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17,046.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 973,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,803,000 after acquiring an additional 967,913 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,692,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $898,175,000 after acquiring an additional 697,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,786,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.94.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,512,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $581.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,450. The company has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $575.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

