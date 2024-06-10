Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 400 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,042 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,423,773,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,684,899,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,425,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,589,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,593,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,209,171,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,422. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.39 and a 200 day moving average of $282.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.15.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

