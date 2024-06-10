Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,539 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 2.4% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,147,402,000 after purchasing an additional 457,463 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after acquiring an additional 752,566 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,270,144,000 after acquiring an additional 121,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,331,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,318,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,318,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 625,870 shares of company stock worth $177,970,848. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,657,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

