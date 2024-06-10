Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,574,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706,842 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $90,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 56.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.00. 20,152,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,163,865. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.83.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. HSBC cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

