Moonbeam 1-Day Volume Hits $3.99 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $250.52 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00046786 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00015966 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,122,571,399 coins and its circulating supply is 866,463,785 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

