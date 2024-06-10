Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Down 0.1%

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.94 and last traded at $40.99. 552,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,156,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Mplx Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Granite Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Mplx by 486.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 110,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $1,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

