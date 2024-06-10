MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSM. Robert W. Baird downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSC Industrial Direct

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 261.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSM opened at $85.33 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average is $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.89.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.