My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.0488 on Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $317,417.20 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003423 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

