N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2024

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNGFree Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

N Brown Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWNG stock opened at GBX 19.70 ($0.25) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £91.27 million, a PE ratio of -153.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.41. N Brown Group has a 52-week low of GBX 13.05 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 26 ($0.33).

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.

