Nano (XNO) Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Nano has a market cap of $148.17 million and $1.85 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00001591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,887.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.31 or 0.00675817 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00114755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00038528 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.10 or 0.00259130 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00053941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00080073 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

