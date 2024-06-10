National Bankshares Analysts Give American Lithium (CVE:LI) a C$1.50 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price target on American Lithium (CVE:LI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Lithium Price Performance

LI stock opened at C$0.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$195.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.73. American Lithium has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.14.

Get American Lithium alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Lithium

In other news, Director Andrew William Bowering acquired 150,000 shares of American Lithium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,500.00. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.