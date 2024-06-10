Needham & Company LLC Raises Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $125.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAMT. Barclays increased their price objective on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.63.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $109.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,131,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,523,000 after purchasing an additional 64,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Camtek by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Camtek by 5.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 882,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 691,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

