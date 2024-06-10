Needham & Company LLC Raises Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $50.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.90.

Semtech Stock Down 17.9 %

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,084,000. Kodai Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Semtech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 2,039,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after acquiring an additional 54,267 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Semtech by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 77,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,346,000.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

