Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,345,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931,108 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 4.32% of Neogen worth $187,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $365,794,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $166,646,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Neogen by 917.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 671,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 605,635 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $12,048,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Neogen by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,868,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,021,000 after acquiring an additional 497,856 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Borel bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,379.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Borel purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,392 shares in the company, valued at $279,379.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 46,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,179.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $662,205 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Price Performance

NEOG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.15. 2,210,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,396. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,616.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

