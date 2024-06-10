NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. cut its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214,757 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in NetEase by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.16. 977,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,181. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.05. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. HSBC cut their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTES

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.