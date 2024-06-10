Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 71,748 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,748 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Open Text worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OTEX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of Open Text stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $28.27. 540,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,980. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.11. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.68%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

See Also

