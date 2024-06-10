Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 541,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,155 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $12,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,505,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Flywire by 671.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Flywire by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 946,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 74,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other Flywire news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $1,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 232,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,097.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 18,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $469,280.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,837.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $1,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,732 shares of company stock worth $2,103,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Down 1.5 %

Flywire stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.83. 256,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,223. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.26, a P/E/G ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.00. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLYW. Morgan Stanley downgraded Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Flywire Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

