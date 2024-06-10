Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 9,260 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Etsy worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Etsy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,605,000 after buying an additional 45,305 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Etsy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,207,000 after buying an additional 967,777 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 57.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,143,000 after buying an additional 1,480,655 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Etsy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Etsy by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,920,000 after purchasing an additional 952,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.96.

Etsy Stock Up 0.9 %

Etsy stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.87. 772,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,647. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $102.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.17.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

