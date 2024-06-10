Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 38.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7,226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,343,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,814. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

