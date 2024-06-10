Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,556,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.69% of Infinera worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 721.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 195,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,281,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,495,000 after acquiring an additional 314,856 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,567 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Infinera by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,038,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,281,000 after purchasing an additional 196,237 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 457,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 884,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,810. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $306.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.73 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INFN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

