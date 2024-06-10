Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 624,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $64.25.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

