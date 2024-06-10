Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in DocuSign by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 252,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,001,000 after buying an additional 106,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $46,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock worth $2,746,767 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.00. 2,130,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,620. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.